BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bloomsburg Mayor Eric Bower resigned from his post on Thursday after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of soliciting a prostitute.

Police allege that 36-year-old Bower paid a state police informant for sex several times, most recently in early April. Authorities say Bower was arrested at a Hampton Inn after he showed up with $200 cash and condoms.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday that Bower has resigned as mayor, effective immediately.

Bower, a Democrat, was elected in November. A day after his arrest, he told WNEP-TV the woman was a friend with whom he had a “very playful, you know, relationship.” He called the charges a setup.

Bower’s attorney, Patrick O’Connell, said Thursday that Bower resigned for the good of the town.

