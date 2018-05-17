Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ari Goldstein, the president of a now-suspended Temple University fraternity is facing charges following allegations of sexual assault involving members of the fraternity earlier this year.

Police say the incidents happened in February and March of 2018. Two 19-year-old women reported to police they were sexually assaulted after attending a party with members of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

“She was given several drinks by members of the fraternity. She says she became dizzy and disoriented and that’s the last thing she remembered until she woke up in bed with one of the members of the fraternity,” said Captain Mark Burgmann with the Philadelphia Police Department during a press conference last month.

Both women went to police in April.

According to court records, Ari Goldstein, who was the former president of the Temple fraternity, is facing a slew of sexual assault charges, including attempted rape. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon with a bail set at 10 percent of $2,000,000

Jonathan Pierce, a spokesperson for the fraternity, says they are cooperating with police and that they are “deeply troubled by the charges” against Goldstein.

Pierce says that Goldstein was not the president of the Temple fraternity at the time of his arrest.

“He had been removed as president several weeks ago and the chapter has been suspended by the International Fraternity for nearly a month,” said Pierce.

“We believe in due process but there is clearly no place for this behavior in our organization and, if proven true, I would expect him to be permanently expelled from our fraternity,” Pierce added.

The Temple fraternity remains suspended as police continue their investigation.

Police have not commented on Goldstein’s arrest.