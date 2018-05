Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elementary school in West Philadelphia was placed on lockdown after ammunition was found at the school on Thursday afternoon.

Alain Locke Elementary School, which is located on the 4500 block of Haverford Avenue, was placed on lockdown just before 12:30 p.m.

There is no word on where the ammunition was found.

There have been no reported injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.