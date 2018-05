Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 23-year-old woman died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in North Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

The fatal shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Oakdale Street around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:23 p.m.

Police say there have been no arrests or weapons recovered.