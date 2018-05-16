PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Finishing touches have been put on a mural honoring Philadelphia native and legendary journalist, Ed Bradley.

Artist Ernel Martinez designed the mural along Belmont Avenue in West Philadelphia where Bradley grew up.

Bradley is best known for his work on “60 Minutes” where he broke down racial barriers for more than 25 years.

In his legendary career, he earned 21 Emmys and dozens of other prestigious awards.

Bradley passed away in 2006 of complications from leukemia.

“In an era where many tend to play fast and loose with the facts, Ed Bradley stood for journalistic integrity,” said Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia.

A public dedication will take place this Saturday at noon. It will include free food, entertainment and special guest appearances, including our very own Ukee Washington.