PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say I do, you can bet the world will be watching.

“Since Meghan’s from the states, a lot of people feel more invested, like it could be them,” said Annie Marchessault of Graduate Hospital.

In this case, the odds weren’t in our favor. But, your luck could change! Our friends across the pond are already placing bets on the royal wedding!

From the color of the queen’s hat to who attends the wedding. Sports gambling house Paddy Power likes Elton John and some of the Spice Girls.

“Posh, but not baby,” joked Michael Stutman of Philadelphia.

With 20 to 1 odds, the Kardashians are also in play.

“Hard no to all of them,” said Marchessault.

According to Paddy Power, duck has the best chance of being the main course, but it’s a tossup if Prince Harry will show up clean shaven.

The most talked about wager this week? Who will walk Meghan down the aisle?

With Meghan’s father undergoing heart surgery, her mother is the favorite, going up against President Trump, whose odds are 500 to one.