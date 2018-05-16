Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in South Jersey are searching for four women who police say were involved in a robbery at Party City.

It happened on May 9 around 7:47 p.m. at the Party City located in the 1100 block Nixon Drive.

Police say an employee of Party City confronted four women who were observed filling shopping bags with merchandise and leaving the store. When the women were approached police say the employee was maced.

The suspects fled in what police believe to be a 90s model Nissan Pathfinder with damage to the driver’s side door and a Pennsylvania registration.

Police describe the suspects as four black females.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-234-1414.