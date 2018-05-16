Ryan Mayer

For 10 seasons beginning in the late 1980’s and continuing through much of the 90’s, Candice Bergren’s Murphy Brown entertained audiences as a veteran journalist navigating her return to the field with FYI newsmagazine. Now, nearly 20 years after the final episode of the series aired, “Murphy Brown” is back, looking to take on the world’s new 24-hour news cycle.

The multiple Emmy Award winner Bergren returns along with series creator Diane English as part of CBS’ all-new line-up for the fall of 2018. Along with Bergren, several other members of the original FYI team are back to help Murphy take on current events in what has become a highly polarized nation. Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud reprise their roles as lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, journalist Frank Fontana, and news producer Miles Silverberg respectively. The new addition to the team is social media director Pat Patel, played by Nik Dodani, who is tasked with guiding the FYI team into the new social media landscape.

While Brown returns to the business looking to find the balance between good television and honest reporting, she’s also looking to guide her son Avery (Jake McDorman) into the journalism industry as he looks to follow in his mother’s footsteps. The gang still hangs out at Phil’s Bar when the day is done, though the spot is now run by Phil’s sister, Phyllis (Tyne Daly).

You can watch Murphy and the FYI news team find their place in the 21st century on Thursday nights this fall at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time following the network’s top-rated comedy block of “Young Sheldon“, “Big Bang Theory” and “Mom“.