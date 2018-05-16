Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot during a home invasion and robbery in Overbrook.

It happened around midnight on the 5500 block of Hunter Street.

Police say the suspect entered the house through an open door. They say the victim was shot when he walked in on the suspect.

“When he saw the man with the gun, the 29-year-old ran down the steps, while running down the steps the shooter fired one shot striking the 29-year-old in the back,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Another resident, a man in his 50’s, suffered minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped.

The suspect has not been caught.