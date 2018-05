Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. (PATCH) — A New Providence woman who just moved to the area got a surprising welcome when she says she found a dead lizard mixed in with her string beans she bought from a nearby farmer’s market.

Lindsay Clayton says she stopped at Rt. 10 Farmer’s Market in Livingston to buy some string beans on Saturday with her boyfriend.

Read More From Patch.com