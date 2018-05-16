Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Two cousins accused in a series of murders in Bucks County last summer are expected in court Wednesday.

Cosmo DiNardo, 21, and Sean Kratz, 21, are reportedly working on plea deals to avoid going to trial.

DiNardo is charged with the murders of Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro.

Last July, DiNardo allegedly lured the men to his family’s 90-acre farm in Solebury Township under the guise of selling marijuana.

After a grueling, five-day search, and information from DiNardo, authorities discovered the men’s bodies buried on the DiNardo’s property. Three of the bodies had been burned in a pig roaster and were buried together using heavy equipment.

DiNardo’s lawyer said his client has confessed to avoid the death penalty.

His cousin, Kratz, is charged in three of the murders and has not made any deals.

Just a few months ago, the families of three of the victims, Finocchiaro, Meo and Patrick, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against DiNardo, his parents and his cousin. The family of the fourth victim, Sturgis, filed a similar lawsuit last year.

Wednesday’s hearing for DiNardo is scheduled for 10 a.m., while Kratz’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.