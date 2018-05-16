Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cosmo DiNardo will be spending the rest of his life in jail following the murders of four men last year.

DiNardo, 21, pleaded guilty in Bucks County court on Wednesday to four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy, robbery, abuse of corpse and weapons charges.

DiNardo was sentenced to four consecutive sentences of life in prison.

HAPPENING NOW – Cosmo DiNardo pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in homicides of Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Mark Sturgis and Dean Finocchiaro. While addressing the court, Meo’s mother angrily stared down DiNardo saying it took everything in her not to f_____g kill him. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ha424VUsaI — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 16, 2018

Families lashed out at DiNardo during victim impact statements.

“I pray that Dean’s spirit haunts you the rest of your miserable life,” said Anthony Finocchiaro, Dean’s father.

“You started at the top and worked your way down to the gutter,” said Mark Potash, the father of Mark Sturgis.

DiNardo’s cousin, 21-year-old Sean Kratz, is also reportedly working on plea deal to avoid going to trial.

The attorneys for the families said in a statement that DiNardo’s punishment is “necessary retribution for the evil which he” committed.

“The families of Dean A. Finocchiaro, Thomas C. Meo and Jimi T. Patrick, while grieving, have satisfaction in knowing that Cosmo DiNardo will be spending his life in jail for the mayhem and murder which he perpetrated on three innocent young men, and, by extension, upon their families. He will be punished for his cowardly behavior, which is necessary retribution for the evil which he and his accomplice, Sean Kratz, committed,” attorneys Tom Kline, Robert Mongeluzzi and Carin O’Donnell said in a statement.

Last July, DiNardo lured the men to his family’s 90-acre farm in Solebury Township under the guise of selling marijuana.

After a grueling, five-day search, and information from DiNardo, authorities discovered the men’s bodies buried on the DiNardo’s property. Three of the bodies had been burned in a pig roaster and were buried together using heavy equipment.

DiNardo’s lawyer said his client has confessed to avoid the death penalty.

His cousin, Kratz, is charged in three of the murders and has not made any deals.

Just a few months ago, the families of three of the victims, Finocchiaro, Meo and Patrick, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against DiNardo, his parents and his cousin. The family of the fourth victim, Sturgis, filed a similar lawsuit last year.

Kratz’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.