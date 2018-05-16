Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are responding to a pepper spray incident at a South Jersey school on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford say a student’s pepper spray on their key chain accidentally went off in the cafeteria around 12:45 p.m.

Students are reporting that they are feeling sick, but the school does not have an exact number.

Seven ambulances responded to the school to evaluate the students.

