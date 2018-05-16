Filed Under:Burlington County Institute of Technology, Local TV

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are responding to a pepper spray incident at a South Jersey school on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford say a student’s pepper spray on their key chain accidentally went off in the cafeteria around 12:45 p.m.

Students are reporting that they are feeling sick, but the school does not have an exact number.

Seven ambulances responded to the school to evaluate the students.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

