PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey finds that Wawa has the best gas station restrooms in the Delaware Valley.

GasBuddy released a report on Wednesday, which lists the highest-rated restrooms in the entire nation.

Wawa earned the top spot in six East Coast states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Oklahoma-based QuikTrip outranked other gas stations by earning the top spot in seven states, but Texas-based Buc-ee’s has the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the United States.

Overall, Wawa ranked No. 2 in the nation for best gas station restrooms.

According to GasBuddy’s survey, 37 percent of people said one of their biggest fears when traveling is not knowing where to find a clean restroom.

The full list of best gas station restrooms in each state is below: