PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey finds that Wawa has the best gas station restrooms in the Delaware Valley.
GasBuddy released a report on Wednesday, which lists the highest-rated restrooms in the entire nation.
Wawa earned the top spot in six East Coast states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Oklahoma-based QuikTrip outranked other gas stations by earning the top spot in seven states, but Texas-based Buc-ee’s has the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the United States.
Overall, Wawa ranked No. 2 in the nation for best gas station restrooms.
According to GasBuddy’s survey, 37 percent of people said one of their biggest fears when traveling is not knowing where to find a clean restroom.
The full list of best gas station restrooms in each state is below:
Alaska – Tesoro
Alabama – MAPCO
Arkansas – Kum & Go
Arizona – QuikTrip
California – Quik Stop
Colorado – Kum & Go
Connecticut – Cumberland Farms
Delaware – Wawa
Florida – Wawa
Georgia – QuikTrip
Iowa – Cenex
Idaho – Chevron
Illinois – Kelley’s Market
Indiana – Casey’s General Store
Kansas – QuikTrip
Kentucky – Pilot
Louisiana – RaceTrac
Massachusetts – Cumberland Farms
Maryland – Wawa
Maine – Irving
Michigan – Holiday
Minnesota – Kwik Trip
Missouri – QuikTrip
Mississippi – Marathon
Montana – Cenex
North Carolina – QuikTrip
North Dakota – Casey’s General Store
Nebraska – Kum & Go
New Hampshire – Irving
New Jersey – Wawa
New Mexico – Chevron
Nevada – Maverik
New York – 7-Eleven
Ohio – Sheetz
Oklahoma – QuikTrip
Oregon – Chevron
Pennsylvania – Wawa
Rhode Island – Cumberland Farms
South Carolina – QuikTrip
South Dakota – Sinclair
Tennessee – Weigel’s
Texas – Buc-ee’s
Utah – Maverik
Virginia – Wawa
Vermont – Mobil
Washington – Mobil
Wisconsin – Kwik Trip
West Virginia – Sheetz
Wyoming – Maverik
Hawaii – Shell