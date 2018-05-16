BREAKING: Sean Kratz Rejects Plea Deal In Deaths Of 4 Men In Bucks County
New Wawa location

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey finds that Wawa has the best gas station restrooms in the Delaware Valley.

GasBuddy released a report on Wednesday, which lists the highest-rated restrooms in the entire nation.

Wawa earned the top spot in six East Coast states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Oklahoma-based QuikTrip outranked other gas stations by earning the top spot in seven states, but Texas-based Buc-ee’s has the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the United States.

Overall, Wawa ranked No. 2 in the nation for best gas station restrooms.

According to GasBuddy’s survey, 37 percent of people said one of their biggest fears when traveling is not knowing where to find a clean restroom.

The full list of best gas station restrooms in each state is below:

Alaska – Tesoro

Alabama – MAPCO

Arkansas – Kum & Go

Arizona – QuikTrip

California – Quik Stop

Colorado – Kum & Go

Connecticut – Cumberland Farms

Delaware – Wawa

Florida – Wawa

Georgia – QuikTrip

Iowa – Cenex

Idaho – Chevron

Illinois – Kelley’s Market

Indiana – Casey’s General Store

Kansas – QuikTrip

Kentucky – Pilot

Louisiana – RaceTrac

Massachusetts – Cumberland Farms

Maryland – Wawa

Maine – Irving

Michigan – Holiday

Minnesota – Kwik Trip

Missouri – QuikTrip

Mississippi – Marathon

Montana – Cenex

North Carolina – QuikTrip

North Dakota – Casey’s General Store

Nebraska – Kum & Go

New Hampshire – Irving

New Jersey – Wawa

New Mexico – Chevron

Nevada – Maverik

New York – 7-Eleven

Ohio – Sheetz

Oklahoma  – QuikTrip

Oregon – Chevron

Pennsylvania  – Wawa

Rhode Island – Cumberland Farms

South Carolina – QuikTrip

South Dakota – Sinclair

Tennessee – Weigel’s

Texas – Buc-ee’s

Utah – Maverik

Virginia – Wawa

Vermont – Mobil

Washington – Mobil

Wisconsin – Kwik Trip

West Virginia – Sheetz

Wyoming – Maverik

Hawaii – Shell

