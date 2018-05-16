Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA named Sixers Ben Simmons as one of three finalists for 2018 Rookie of the Year.

Boston Celtics Jason Tatum and Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell were also named finalists.

Simmons finished the 2017-18 season averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Sixers Joel Embiid has been named a finalist for Defensive Player of the year.

Embiid is up against Utah’s Rudy Gobert and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.

The 2018 NBA Awards will air June 25.