Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is good news for yogurt lovers as new research reveals that eating yogurt may help reduce chronic inflammation.

9-Year-Old Seth Olson Injured After Flying Out Of Bounce House, Landing On Highway

Researchers watched two groups of pre-menopausal women for nine weeks.

They found women who ate yogurt daily had reduced levels of the proteins that activate inflammation.

The study was published in the Journal of Nutrition.