CUMBERLAND, Wisc. (CBS) — A very convincing senior prank by some creative high school students from Wisconsin drew the admiration of local law enforcement.

Cumberland High School’s graduating seniors used black tape to make it look like a car crashed into their school, just outside the principal’s office.

The Cumberland Police Department complimented the students.

They are calling it the best senior prank they’ve ever seen.

“Congratulations to all the seniors who are graduating,” the police said in their Facebook post.