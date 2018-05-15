WINCHESTER, Conn. (CBS/AP) — Winchester Police say four people brought cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids to their Connecticut school last year.

Two boys and two girls, whose names are not being released because they were juveniles at the time of the alleged actions, were charged Monday with offenses including fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Winchester police said three suspects are now in college and all turned themselves in after learning of their arrest warrants.

Police started investigating last June after getting complaints that the students brought cupcakes to The Gilbert School that were tainted with bodily fluids. Authorities have not specified the fluid.

Authorities say they do not think the substance added to the batter or frosting was toxic and there were no reports of illnesses.

