PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At one local high school, the “brotherly love” phrase takes on a whole new meaning. Penn Charter varsity baseball has three brothers on the team.

Freshman Jake Siani, junior Sam Siani and senior Mike Siani are stars on the team.

“It’s definitely not a common thing which is pretty cool,” said Mike.

“A lot of people don’t get this opportunity, so I think it’s really great to be in the outfield with my two brothers,” said Sam.

Jake added, “It helps because I have someone to give me real advice. If I screw up they will let me know.”

While all three may be taking the field together, it’s Mike who is catching the eye of Major League Baseball scouts heading into next month’s draft. Mike is the top prospect in the state.

“I didn’t really know it was going to be like this,” said Mike. “I kind of just worked hard these past couple of years. I didn’t think about it as being a top prospect or doing anything like that.”

“He’s a once every 10-year player,” said Penn Charter coach Justin Hanley. “I always say there’s nothing he can’t do on the baseball field. If he wanted to pitch he could be phenomenal. From a reliability standpoint, anything hit in his direction we know is an out and that’s a safety blanket for a coach.”

“I’m really proud of him and it’s great to be able to share or sort of share this experience with him,” Sam said about Mike.

While Mike may be taking his talents to the next level, it’s his current situation that means the most to him.

“I think that it’s special,” said Hanley. “Not a lot of kids get the chance to do it, so it’s something you have to take advantage of it and enjoy it while it lasts.”