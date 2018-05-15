PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double rainbow appearing in a golden sky couldn’t mask the damage caused by a storm that rushed our region on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Severe Storm Hits The Delaware Valley

A massive tree in managed to just barely scrape a truck in Tacony.

The adjoining homes on the other side of Algard Street were hardly as lucky. Though the porch was nearly crushed, we’re told no one was hurt.

In nearby Fox Chase, a tree on wires led to the closure on road.

Jamison, Bucks County was also dealt a severe blow after a tree crashed into the area of Swamp and Rushland Road.

But it wasn’t all just wind and rain. Lightning lit up even the areas darkened by power outages and around 5:30 p.m. Pottstown was battered by hail.

During the height of the storm, PECO reported nearly 20,000 power outages.