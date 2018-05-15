PENNSYLVANIA: Scott Wagner Wins GOP Gubernatorial Nomination | Rep. Lou Barletta Captures GOP Senate Nomination | Dem Congressmen Dwight Evans, Brendan Boyle Win PrimariesPhilly Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
By Alexandria Hoff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double rainbow appearing in a golden sky couldn’t mask the damage caused by a storm that rushed our region on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Severe Storm Hits The Delaware Valley

A massive tree in managed to just barely scrape a truck in Tacony.

a99973acad5145bd904c22e59b6d2ae4 Severe Storm Wreaks Havoc On Delaware Valley

Credit: CBS3

The adjoining homes on the other side of Algard Street were hardly as lucky. Though the porch was nearly crushed, we’re told no one was hurt.

153f65e6b86b4cd4b450088e66366b1d Severe Storm Wreaks Havoc On Delaware Valley

Algard Street: Credit: CBS3

In nearby Fox Chase, a tree on wires led to the closure on road.

Jamison, Bucks County was also dealt a severe blow after a tree crashed into the area of Swamp and Rushland Road.

eb4ee058c9914e87916e538b541cf85b Severe Storm Wreaks Havoc On Delaware Valley

Jamison, Bucks County: Credit: CBS3

But it wasn’t all just wind and rain. Lightning lit up even the areas darkened by power outages and around 5:30 p.m. Pottstown was battered by hail.

During the height of the storm, PECO reported nearly 20,000 power outages.

 

 

