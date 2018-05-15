Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Primary Day in Pennsylvania as voters throughout the region have been hitting the polls.

“Our right to vote is so critical, especially in these really challenging times,” said voter Elaine Petrossian.

PA Results

The votes casted will decide the Republican candidate who will run against Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, along with deciding if Lt. Gov. Mike Stack will be able to continue in the fight to be re-elected. The Democratic lieutenant governor has four Dem candidates running against him.

For the candidates battling for congressional seats, they will all be chosen, for the first time, based on a new congressional map that the state Supreme Court said corrects GOP gerrymandering.

“I think it’s great that we are finally doing something about gerrymandering and I hope this makes more people go out and vote, because their votes actually count now,” said Diane Dalto.

It’s still early and unclear if the new map is affecting voter turnout, but it has created some interesting races.

Several incumbent candidates who are seeking re-election, like Congressman Dwight Evans, have to fight for re-election in a new district because of the new map.

Pennsylvanians Head To Polls Tuesday For Primary Day After Court Issues New Congressional Map

Evans will still likely regain his seat, but under the new map, analysts say some Republican seats may be up for grabs.

“I’m hoping to see the tide swing,” said Karren Knowlton.

Polls close at 8 p.m. across the state.