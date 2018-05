Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kensington on Tuesday morning.

It happened on the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Police tell Eyewitness News a 56-year-old man was shot in the face.

He was taken to temple university hospital, where he is in very critical condition.

Police are now investigating.