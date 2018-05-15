Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is weighing the legality of Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax.

4 Arrested After Cupcakes Tainted With Bodily Fluids Brought To Connecticut School

It adds one and a half cents per ounce on sweetened drinks.

The beverage industry claims the drinks are already subject to a state sales tax and as a result, consumers are being hit with a double tax.

Bre Bradford Expresses Pregnancy Cravings With Chick-fil-A Photo Shoot

But the city has argued it is not a sales tax because it is levied on distributors and not retailers.