PENNSYLVANIA: Primary Day | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is weighing the legality of Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax.

4 Arrested After Cupcakes Tainted With Bodily Fluids Brought To Connecticut School

It adds one and a half cents per ounce on sweetened drinks.

philly sweetened drink tax Philadelphia Sweetened Drink Tax Issue Heads To Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Credit: (CBS3)

The beverage industry claims the drinks are already subject to a state sales tax and as a result, consumers are being hit with a double tax.

Bre Bradford Expresses Pregnancy Cravings With Chick-fil-A Photo Shoot

But the city has argued it is not a sales tax because it is levied on distributors and not retailers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch