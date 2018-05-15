PENNSYLVANIA: Primary Day | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Click the links below to get Election Results in Pennsylvania provided the Department of State.

Berks 

Bucks

Chester

Cumberland

Delaware

Lancaster

Lehigh

Luzerne

Montgomery

Philadelphia

PA Election Results by county 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch