PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It may not look like it across the area for most of Tuesday, but the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states are once again bracing for a round of severe weather Tuesday afternoon.

After a bumpy Saturday, in which residents saw a Tornado Watch Issued for parts of the viewing area, the area is once more waiting to see when and where severe thunderstorms could fire up along a cold front this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has issued a “Slight Risk” for severe weather across a vast majority of the region, including most of South Jersey, the Philly Metro, and the Lehigh Valley. They have also issued an Enhanced Risk for severe storms throughout the Poconos.

The “Enhanced Risk” area is where there is a greater chance to see severe storms. An “Enhanced Risk” area means that numerous severe storms possible; more persistent, widespread and intense storms; this includes but is not limited to damaging hail, multiple reports of damaging winds, and isolated tornadic activity.

The timing of these storms right now looks to fire up in the second half of the afternoon likely after about 3 p.m. and will travel from Northwest to Southeast across the region. We will likely see thunderstorms in areas of the Poconos as early as 3 or 4 p.m. before the Lehigh Valley will get in on the action at 5.

The Philly Metro should brace for the storms in the 6-8 p.m. time-frame, so the tail end of the typical evening commute is likely to be affected by the line of thunderstorms as they roll through.

The front will begin to wash out once it reaches into Southern New Jersey but strong storms are still possible and even severe weather as well into parts of the early overnight hours from Philly down toward the Shore.

To go along with the strong winds and threats for hail and tornadoes today, heavy rainfall is always a factor with any strong or severe thunderstorm.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 4 p.m. today lasting until 2 a.m. Wednesday, as we will be looking for extremely high rainfall rates that could cause roads and poorly drained areas to washout and flood making travel extremely difficult and dangerous. Always remember never try to drive across a flooded road “Turn Around Don’t Drown” it can save your life.

Make sure you are following the CBS Philly Weather Team on social media, CBSPhilly.com and On-Air throughout the day for all your up to minute weather updates today as you remain “Weather Aware”.

FORECAST:

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA FROM 4PM TODAY until 2AM WEDNESDAY**

TODAY — Light and Patchy Morning Fog, Then Sunshine and Hot, Thunderstorms This Evening, Could Be Strong To Severe. High 89

TONIGHT — Overcast with Showers and Thunderstorms possible. Low 65

TOMORROW — Overcast with Areas Of Showers. High 71

THURSDAY — Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Showers. High 72

FRIDAY — Cloudy with Rain. High 65

SATURDAY — Cloudy with Rain. High 73

——————————-

JERSEY SHORE:

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 4PM TODAY until 2AM WEDNESDAY**

TODAY — Scattered Morning Showers or Storms, Sunny and Hot Afternoon, Thunderstorms This Evening. High 75

TONIGHT — Overcast with Showers or Storms Likely. Low 61

TOMORROW — Overcast with Rain Showers. High 68

OCEAN TEMP: 61°

———————————-

POCONOS:

TODAY — Sunny Afternoon, Thunderstorms After 3PM, Could Be Strong To Severe. High 78

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy, Rain Shower Possible. Low 54

TOMORROW — Overcast With A Spotty Shower. High 63