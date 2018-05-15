Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether it involves cars, horses, or running on foot, humans love to race.

The Mercer Museum has just launched an exhibit taking a look at the history of racing.

Cyndi Lauper’s New Song ‘Hope’ Inspired By Her Battle With Psoriasis

“The exhibit, ‘Racing A Need For Speed,’ looks at racing not in a particular form of racing but across several forms, with a common thread of competition and community,” said Cory Amsler, vice president of collections and interpretation.

You’ll see and hear plenty of stories where locals were winning by foot, hoof, or by invention.

It’s an exhibit that’s fueled with adrenaline that we all can relate to.

“Even if we never raced an Indy car, even if we’ve never raced a bicycle, we’ve raced somewhere in our lives and that’s the commonality they can take away in this exhibit,” said Amsler.