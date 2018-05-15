Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the neck Monday night while walking his mother’s dog.

A 54 y/o man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the neck while walking his mother's dog. The motive may be robbery.

Police say the incident happened at 7th and Wallace Streets in North Philadelphia just after 10:30 p.m. That’s when officers found a 54-year-old man from Upper Darby lying on the sidewalk, not breathing.

“He was bleeding heavily. He was shot at least one time to the neck,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police.

“There’s a possibility robbery was the motive because we did find some change on the scene and sometimes that comes from perpetrators going through the victims pocket but we’re not certain the motive,” Scott said.

Police rushed the victim to Hahnemann University Hospital, but detectives are not sure if he will survive.

Detectives tell us they’re now reviewing video from city surveillance cameras captured part of the incident.

“Hopefully those cameras and private cameras recorded something in the area that can help us with this critical shooting,” Small said.