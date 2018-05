Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major soccer event is coming back to the Lincoln Financial Field next year.

The South Philly venue is one of 15 stadiums in the United States selected to host the Gold Cup tournament in the summer of 2019.

The Linc was also home to Gold Cup matches in 2009, 2015 and 2017.

Schedules and dates for ticket sales will be announced at a later date.