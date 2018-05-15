WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Region | RADAR | LATEST FORECAST
Filed Under:Local TV, sixers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers, represented by former standout Elton Brand, are looking to gain another coveted asset when it comes to the NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday night.

The Sixers have the 26th pick in the draft in June but they could earn another first-round pick, depending on what lottery balls are drawn in Chicago.

The Sixers have made the first overall draft pick in the last two years.

Here’s hoping to make it three years in a row.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch