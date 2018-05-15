Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers, represented by former standout Elton Brand, are looking to gain another coveted asset when it comes to the NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday night.

The Sixers have the 26th pick in the draft in June but they could earn another first-round pick, depending on what lottery balls are drawn in Chicago.

The Sixers have made the first overall draft pick in the last two years.

Here’s hoping to make it three years in a row.