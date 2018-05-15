PENNSYLVANIA: Primary Day | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You see a lot of maternity photos online of soon-to-be moms posing with their baby bumps but one Florida woman’s photos are going viral, after she decided to incorporate her pregnancy cravings into the pictures.

It’s a Chick-fil-A-themed maternity shoot with Bre Bradford holding a chicken sandwich with the Polynesian dipping sauce on top of her belly.

chick fil a meal pregnant woman pose Bre Bradford Expresses Pregnancy Cravings With Chick fil A Photo Shoot

Credit: (CBS3)

Her sister, Hayley, took the pictures.

Bre says her little nugget, a boy, is due next week.

 

