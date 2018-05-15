Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September after being convicted of drugging a molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

The 80-year-old actor’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24. Cosby turns 81 in July and is likely to face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Cosby’s lawyers had asked to delay sentencing until December.

A jury found Cosby guilty last month on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The jury deliberated 14 hours over two days to determine Cosby’s fate.

Following the trial, Judge Steven O’Neill confined Cosby to the same suburban Philadelphia mansion where jurors concluded he drugged and molested Temple University women’s basketball administrator Andrea Constand, ordering him to be outfitted with a GPS ankle bracelet to monitor compliance. Until sentencing, Cosby may leave his house only to meet with his lawyers or go to the doctor, and he must get permission first.

Cosby’s lawyers say they will appeal the verdict.

