PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Will Smith is sharing some personal stories about his life on his new YouTube channel, including how the Philly native got his start as “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Will says he didn’t pay his taxes after first finding fame in his music career with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Police: Men Hijack Ambulance, Push Worker From Moving Van In Philadelphia’s Logan Section

The IRS came to collect and Will talked about how tough it was to be famous but dead broke.

“Before I was getting in trouble with uncle Phil, I was in trouble with Uncle Sam,” said Will. “I was broke, broke, broke. Being famous and broke is a [explicit] combination.”

Mother’s Day 2018: Celebrities Honor Moms On Social Media

His girlfriend at the time urged him to go to an Arsenio Hall show to meet influential people.

He eventually met some people, and though he never thought about acting before, he landed the “Fresh Prince” role that launched his career as an actor.