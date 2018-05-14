Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wesley College announced the death of longtime football head coach Mike Drass on Monday morning.

The school says the 57-year-old Drass, who also served as the athletic director, passed away unexpectedly.

For the past 29 years, Drass has helped the football program to a 229-61-1 record, with 13 straight berths to the NCAA Championship Tournament.

In a statement released by the school, Wesley College President Robert E. Clark II said the following:

“The Wesley College family’s heart is broken, and we are devastated by the loss of our long-time Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, educator and friend. No words can adequately describe how our Wesley College family feels, but our thoughts, prayers and our love are with Laurie, Molly and the entire Drass family.”

Drass began his tenure at Wesley College in 1989.

The schools says more information will be available about funeral plans.