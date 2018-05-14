PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Like it or not, it’s something most Americans do.

“Yes, very often,” said Shamyra Gunn of Philadelphia.

“Only when I’m really upset,” added Paula Shappy of Saratoga.

Some Schools Removing Analog Clocks Because Kids Can’t Read Them

Even if you swore you’d do better, new research says cursing is the number one way we cope with frustration and stress.

The survey, conducted by 9 Round Kickbox Fitness, found most people let profanity fly by 10:54 a.m. and one in four can’t make it past 9 a.m.

Finances, lack of sleep, health issues and work problems were the most common stressors leading to more than 1,200 anxiety-filled events per year and countless colorful phrases.

Research: Third-Hand Smoke Spreads Indoors

“About four a day seems pretty reasonable,” said Gary White of South Jersey.

And while there are some positive alternatives to a potty mouth, like exercise and music, television and movies, for some there’s no replacing that four letter word.

Bleep!