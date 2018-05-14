Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s sentencing day for a man convicted of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in the name of ISIS.

Edward Archer was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault in February.

Surveillance video captured Archer ambushing officer Jesse Hartnett as he sat in his cruiser in West Philadelphia in January 2016.

Officer Hartnett was shot several times in the arm and suffered nerve damage