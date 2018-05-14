Watch Live
  • Live News KYW CBS3 -- 8:55 a.m. Cut-In
    08:25 AM - 10:00 AM
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s sentencing day for a man convicted of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in the name of ISIS.

Police: Ambulance Hijacked With Worker Inside In Logan Section Of Philadelphia 

Edward Archer was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault in February.

Surveillance video captured Archer ambushing officer Jesse Hartnett as he sat in his cruiser in West Philadelphia in January 2016.

Firefighters Investigating If Lightning Sparked Fire At 2 Egg Harbor Township Homes 

Officer Hartnett was shot several times in the arm and suffered nerve damage

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch