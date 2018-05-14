Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 42-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after Philadelphia Police say he carjacked an ambulance.

Around 3 a.m., police received a 911 call of a carjacking of a private ambulance at 12th and Louden Streets. When officers arrived in the area, they found a 32-year-old man a block away at 12th and Rockland Streets. He told officers he is an ambulance driver and he was in the back of his ambulance doing some work, with the engine still running, when two men got into the vehicle and started to drive.

The ambulance driver managed to reach the passenger seat and fought with the passenger for several minutes. At the intersection of 12th and Rockland, the passenger pushed the victim out of the side door, while the ambulance was still in motion. He was then able to call 911 and his employer, who tracked the runaway ambulance for about a mile.

Officers were able to pull over and arrest the driver, who they say appeared to be “highly intoxicated” and falsely identified himself to officers as an ambulance driver. He was positively identified by the victim.

The victim went to Einstein Medical Center to be evaluated for a shoulder injury.

The passenger has not been located.