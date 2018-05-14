Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say they are still working to determine the authenticity of a video showing a driver intentionally running down a cyclist.

“At this point, we’re not sure if this video is authentic,” said Lt. John Walker during a press conference on Monday night.

The incident allegedly happened on the 5200 block of Florence Avenue, but police say they have not gotten any reports of injuries related to this incident.

“The person riding the bike, yes he’s peddling, but if you look at the arms and the head, they aren’t moving, the arms aren’t moving. And just before the vehicle strikes the individual, he falls back onto the car, but the arms– you don’t see any hands on the arms– and the video again cuts off,” Walker said.

“If it is a prank police let us know. If it’s not and there’s someone injured out there, we also need to know that,” Walker added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS, or you can submit information anonymously by CLICKING HERE.