Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mothers are arguably the most important people on Earth, without them we would be nothing. So, what better way to tell mom you love her and appreciate everything she does than by posting a heartwarming message and photo on social media.

Take a look at the special messages celebrities posted to honor the mothers in their lives:

On Mother’s Day I wanna give a shout out to all the mamas out there busting their butts to put food on the table and love in the hearts of their little ones. I salute you. — P!nk (@Pink) May 13, 2018

I love & miss you so much Nancy Hart. Happy mother's day mom RIP — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 13, 2018

Happy mothers day to all the wonderful mums out there, especially these two incredible women, endless thanks xoxo #mothersday @ElsaPataky_ pic.twitter.com/8SSabefUUg — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there, especially my mother Doris. Thank you for giving me life and showing me how to love…. pic.twitter.com/Vk0m7LpqLO — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to my woman, my mother, my mama jann and all the other women in my life who developed and disciplined me. Thank you for holding me up and holding me accountable — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 13, 2018

It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me. Happy #MothersDay to all of the moms out there, and especially to my own. pic.twitter.com/GfJdJJ8oPR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 13, 2018