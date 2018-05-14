Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mothers are arguably the most important people on Earth, without them we would be nothing. So, what better way to tell mom you love her and appreciate everything she does than by posting a heartwarming message and photo on social media.
Take a look at the special messages celebrities posted to honor the mothers in their lives:
One lifetime can feel like a thousand incarnations. We’ve been on this roller coaster together, and at any time we could have chosen to get off. Be done. But love is truly a lifetime of coming back to the table. I celebrate this woman today. I celebrate our decisions to never give up. I love you mama.
Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia – both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna. I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis. Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She’s a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted – all qualities that are hard to tap into when you’re managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass. And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. People tell me all time after they spend time with her, “Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met”. I always say, “Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side” Lol. And finally – of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner – she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up – you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around. #yvpagm x
This is my mom. Mom graduated from high school in the mid 60s & went straight to work. She met my dad & they began to take college courses at night after work & cleaned a daycare after classes for free childcare. My mom didnt graduate from college until 1983. She never gave up, she never stopped working. This is who raised me. She has never had enough resources but she's always made a way. When my parents got divorced after almost 30 yrs she didnt make it our business or talk to us about her "side", she made sure we loved and respected our dad. She prioritized our peace. At 60 my mom adopted 3 more kids…shes still going and shes still finding a way against all the odds. This incredible woman is my forever inspiration and I love you and celebrate you today and everyday. Love you Theresa Marie Glass Union. HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY 💜🧡💛💚💙
beautiful. sweet. strong. humble. gang. – @monica_fenty 💓💓💓 Happy Mother’s Day to my fav’ !!! sending love to all the mothers, the mothers to be, and the ones who stepped in to be mothers to those who can’t be with theirs today! God bless you not just today, but everyday for the thankless and selfless jobs that you do! You’re greatly appreciated!!