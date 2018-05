Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — MLK Drive has been shut down in both directions following an accident on Monday evening.

Crews responded to an overturned vehicle on MLK Drive and Black Road in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia around 5 p.m.

One person was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in unknown condition.

All lanes have been shut down in both directions.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.