PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY DAY: Pennsylvanians Head To Polls Tuesday | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
Filed Under:Election Fraud Task Force, Larry Krasner, Local TV, Primary Day

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says his office’s Election Fraud Task Force will be prepared for any Primary Day issues that may arise Tuesday.

Pennsylvanians Head To Polls Tuesday 

“The task force is asked to respond to allegations of candidate write-in issues where there has been refusal of an election board to recognize poll watcher certificates or illegal electioneering close to the polls. This year the Election Fraud Task Force will also have detectives who are ready to address any primary Election Day concerns,” said Krasner.

The Election Fraud Task Force is made up of government and community partners.

Voter Resource Guide

For those that need to report any problems, you can call:

215-686-9641

215-686-9643

215-686-6644

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch