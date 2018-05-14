Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says his office’s Election Fraud Task Force will be prepared for any Primary Day issues that may arise Tuesday.

Pennsylvanians Head To Polls Tuesday

“The task force is asked to respond to allegations of candidate write-in issues where there has been refusal of an election board to recognize poll watcher certificates or illegal electioneering close to the polls. This year the Election Fraud Task Force will also have detectives who are ready to address any primary Election Day concerns,” said Krasner.

The Election Fraud Task Force is made up of government and community partners.

Voter Resource Guide

For those that need to report any problems, you can call:

215-686-9641

215-686-9643

215-686-6644