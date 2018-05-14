Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everything that happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, especially when your cell phone explodes.

The blast happened at a phone repair shop in Las Vegas, as an employee quickly jumped away from the burning phone.

Experts say there’s no way to predict when a battery will explode.

They recommend turning the phone off when it gets extremely hot and to avoid using wireless chargers overnight.