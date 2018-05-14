Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people like it on hotdogs, others even put it on eggs but how do you feel about ketchup-flavored ice cream?

This ketchup concoction is made at a gelato shop in Ireland as a tribute to singer Ed Sheeran and his upcoming Irish tour.

Sheeran loves Heinz Ketchup and he has it tattooed on his arm.

The creamy red ice cream comes with a drizzle of ketchup on top. Some say it tastes like a frozen Bloody Mary.