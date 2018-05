PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man they say escaped from a halfway house in the Philadelphia area.

It happened on Monday when police say Chase Matthew Vorhauer, 25, escaped from Gaudenzia DRC, a halfway house located on the 3200 block of Henry Avenue.

“Vorhauer escaped by forcing open an exterior door and fleeing,” said police

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-452-5216.