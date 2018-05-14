PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY DAY: Pennsylvanians Head To Polls Tuesday | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide

FRESNO, Calif. (CBS) – Police have arrested a dancing suspect in California.

The incident happened at a commercial building on May 8.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the suspect gained access to the business and stole a laptop.

“One video clip shows the suspect doing a celebration dance after he had entered the locked business for the first time,” police said.

Authorities later arrested the man who was wanted on several warrants. He was in possession of the laptop and keys to the building that were copied.

It’s unclear how the suspect obtained the keys, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch