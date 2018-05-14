Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Fire officials down the shore are working to determine if lightning sparked flames that engulfed two homes on the same street.

Delco Highway Sign On I-95 Displays Obscene Message

Both fires broke out on the 100 block of Pleasant Heights Avenue overnight in Egg Harbor Township.

Crews arrived and quickly placed the flames under control.

Officials: Lightning Possible Cause In Gloucester County House Fire

American Red Cross officials say they are helping seven people with lodging, food and clothing needs.