WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Police Give Update On Investigation Into Video Of Driver Intentionally Running Down Cyclist
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Connie Stine, a trip to a childhood spot would be enough to light up her world and lift her spirits.

Young Adults Still Can’t Identify Fake News, Study Finds

The 69-year-old resident at Luther Woods Nursing and Rehab Center in Horsham says she has always had a love of animals.

connie stine 69 Year Old Connie Stines Wish To Visit The Philadelphia Zoo Comes True

Credit: (CBS3)

So, the Twilight Wish Foundation gave Stine the chance to get out of her room and get up close and personal with the animals she loved so much, with a visit to the United States’ first zoo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch