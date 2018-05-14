For a little over 2 years you’ve heard it when you watch CBS3 Eyewitness News This Morning with Jim Donovan, Rahel Solomon, Katie Fehlinger, Meisha Johnson, and Pat Gallen.

“Here’s to the Sunrise” is a theme song, or sorts, played throughout weekday editions of the newscast.

Kicking Sunrise is no stranger to music videos, so we thought we’d have them star in one that promotes our morning team: Jim, Rahel, Katie, Meisha and Pat!

The music video was shot by CBS3 Creative Services on Wednesday April 18, 2018 at the CBS Broadcast center in Philly. It was a brisk 38 degrees when the camera started to roll- but the cold temps made for amazing clear blue skies!

Watch the full video here:

Watch the shorter version here: