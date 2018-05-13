Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A support group of breast cancer survivors couldn’t resist showing our very own Ukee Washington a little love.

As Ukee participated in live coverage of the 28th annual Race For The Cure at the Art Museum, he met an outgoing group of ladies that shared with him what the support group means to them and how it has encouraged them.

“Surviving and thriving!” cheered one participant as she thanked Ukee and the CBS3 Eyewitness News team for their dedication in covering the event every year.

Another excited survivor insisted she needed her yearly selfie with Ukee.

As she parted ways following their impromptu photo shoot, she couldn’t resist giving Ukee a little peck on the arm to show him some more love.

CBS3 is here to celebrate the survivors and the forever fighters as part of one big family fighting for a cure.