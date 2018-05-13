Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of breast cancer survivors gathered at the Art Museum on Sunday for the 28th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The theme this year is “We Are Family!” That is why so many members of the Eyewitness News family are at the race today.

The hundreds of survivors walked down the steps in a powerful moment on Sunday morning.

CBS3 is honoring the women who have breast cancer, the women who beat breast cancer and the women who will live with breast cancer for the rest of their lives.

This race is all about family – the mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends; the family of survivors; and the family of health care providers who take care of these women and men who battle this disease.

CBS3 is here to celebrate the survivors and the forever fighters as part of one big family fighting for a cure.