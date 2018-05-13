Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home in Bear, Delaware is destroyed after a SUV cashed into it.

The accident happened early Sunday morning on Walker Drive.

Police say a woman was driving in the Springfields Community when she failed to negotiate a curve.

They say her SUV left the roadway, went down an embankment and into the back of the house.

No one was home at the time, but as you can see, the house is now severely damaged.

Detectives are investigating.