RACE FOR THE CURE: Hundreds Of Survivors Take Part | Complete Coverage | PHOTOS 
Filed Under:Local TV
credit: cbs3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home in Bear, Delaware is destroyed after a SUV cashed into it.

The accident happened early Sunday morning on Walker Drive.

Police say a woman was driving in the Springfields Community when she failed to negotiate a curve.

de car into house SUV Driver Crashes Into Back Of Delaware Home After Missing Curve

credit: cbs3

New Jersey Road Rage Murder Suspect To Remain Jailed Until Trial

They say her SUV left the roadway, went down an embankment and into the back of the house.

de car into house 2 SUV Driver Crashes Into Back Of Delaware Home After Missing Curve

credit: cbs3

No one was home at the time, but as you can see, the house is now severely damaged.

Detectives are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch